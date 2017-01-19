24 school children killed in UP road accident, PM expresses condolences

Lucknow, Jan 19: At least 24 school children were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said. The school bus was hit by a speeding truck on the Patiali road.

Fog was the main cause of the accideny, an official said. While schools in the state have been closed until Friday 20 due to poor weather conditions, the J.S. Public school to which the bus belonged was open.

The bus had more than 60 students. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of 24 students who were killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

''Anguished by the tragic accident in UP's Etah district. I share the pain of the bereaved families & condole passing away of young children'', Modi tweeted.

''I pray that those injured in the accident in Etah recover at the earliest,'' Modi added.

IANS