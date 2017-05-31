23 techie shot dead in Noida, murder caught on camera

A 23 year old techie was shot dead at Shatabdi Rail Vihar, a residential society in Sector 62 of Noida, on Wednesday morning. She was working as a trainee engineer with mobile manufacturing company Lava in Sector 64.

Anjali Rathour hailed fromJagadhri near Yamuna Nagar in Haryana. The incident took place at 6.34 am.

The CCTV camera installed near the elevator has captured the scene. However the police are yet to identify the killer. Immediately after the incident, her friends who saw her bleeding profusely shifted her to the hospital. She was however declared brought dead. The body has been sent for postmortem

She was working with Lava as a trainee engineer for the last one year and was supposed to be promoted in June. She graduated from Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar in 2016 and was placed in Lava from the campus last June.

Police said the friend had called her at 6.05am, after which she came down from her apartment. Her family members suspect that it could be a friend hailing from Uttar Pradesh who may have killed her. He had studied with her at the university and the call records had his number.

OneIndia News