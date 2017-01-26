221 MW electricity to K’taka from Kudankulam: Power minister

Karnataka has started getting its share of 221 MW electricity from the Kudankulam Nuclear Power plant after Unit II of the plant attained its maximum capacity of 1,000 MW. The state's Power Minister D K Shivakumar told OneIndia that the state will continue to receive supply from the nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu as per the agreements signed in March 2014.

"According to our agreement with the central generating station, Karnataka is to receive 221 MW when the plant's unit two reaches its maximum capacity of 1,000 MW. Unit two reached 1,000 MW capacity last Saturday and transmission to Karnataka has already begun," said D K Shivakumar. The minister also claimed that the current power situation in the state is comfortable and the supply from Kudankulam will ensure smooth power supply.

According to the agreement, Karnataka is entitled to 442 MW in a phased manner. The 2014 agreement said that power from Kudankulam plant would be available at Rs. 3.50 a unit, however, the same may vary said the minister.

The Kudankulam power plant that reached its maximum capacity of 1,000 MW on Saturday had reached criticality in July 2016. Apart from Karnataka, Telangana would receive 50 MW and Kerala would receive 133 MW of electricity. Tamil Nadu is expected to get a minimum of 462.50 MW from the second unit.

OneIndia News