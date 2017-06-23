22 year old ISIS sympathiser held in Hyderabad

A 22 year old alleged sympathiser of the Islamic State has been held in Hyderabad. It is alleged that he was speaking with some ISIS handlers over phone and the social media.

The police have taken the accused in for questioning to find out what his motives were. The Intelligence Bureau and the police have been keeping a track on his online activities for several months now.

The arrest comes on the day when the NIA filed a chargesheet in the Hyderabad ISIS case. The NIA had said in its chargesheet that the members of the module had scouted for places in and around Hyderabad to set up training grounds, safe houses with an intention of launching terror strikes.

OneIndia News