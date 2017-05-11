Around 22 people were killed on Wednesday night after a wall of a wedding hall collapses in Rajasthan's Bharatpur area.

According to sources, 26 people were injured and 22 were killed following heavy rain even as most of Rajasthan was lashed by medium to heavy rain during the day.

The incident took place in Bharatpur area, around 389 kms from Rajasthan. Brick by brick, rescue workers are digging for survivors of the wedding.

At the scene of the wedding disaster, rescue workers searched for survivors and removed bodies from the rubble, carrying them on stretchers covered with blankets.

OneIndia News