21 injured in Sabarimala stampede

21 persons were injured following a stampede at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Reports suggest that four are in a serious condition.

The accident took place at Malikapuram close to the shrine. All the injured persons have been admitted to the Pampa hospital. The cause of the stampede is not known as yet. Most of the injured persons are from outside Kerala.

UPDATE:21 injured,2 seriously injured in Sabarimala temple stampede in Kerala,NDRF teams worked at the spot,bringing situation under control — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

#WATCH: Spot visuals of the Sabarimala temple stampede, 20 pilgrims injured & one critical #Kerala pic.twitter.com/vw9zGzKyyC — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

It may be recalled that in 2011 atleast 104 Sabarimala devotees were killed and over 40 injured in a stampede when a jeep crashed into homebound pilgrims at Pulmedu in Kerala's Idukki district.

OneIndia News