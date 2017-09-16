Vishwakarma Puja 2017: Date, time, history, how to celebrate

Preparations are on in full swing for the Vishwakarma Puja 2017 to be held on September 17th.

Biswakarma Puja is an important observance and festival in Bengal, Orissa and other parts of Eastern India.

Vishwakarma Day also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Vishwakarma Puja or Biswakarma Puja or Biswa Karma.

It is dedicated to Biswakarma, the divine architect of the universe in Hinduism.

Vishwakarma Puja falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra which is also known as Bhadra Sankranti or Kanya Sankranti.

Why is Vishwakarma Puja done In the earliest days, Vishwakarma was used to be another name of Brahma. The story behind the universe was indeed being created away from the navel mirrors of Lord Vishwakarma which shows that Brahma was creating the universe. Later on, the name was used to credit other gods too. Vishwakarma has been considered as a divine architect only in the Puranas which come later in Hindu chronology. He is known for building the Heaven (Swarga), then the city of Gold - Lanka, which ruled by Ravana and diminished by Hanuman, and the city of Dwarka, ruled by Lord Krishna. All the architects, artisans and engineers worship him as the deity of their craft and trade. There is hardly any factory in the country which doesn't have Vishwakarma's photo. The welders, mechanics and others in same trade also worship him. They pray for smooth functioning of their smoother working and tools. On this day, people also fly the kites in several parts of the country. How to celebrate Vishwakarma Day Owners of shops, factories, offices and other professional establishments generally organize pujas at their workplaces. These places are exquisitely decorated with flowers. Lord Vishwakarma and His ‘Vahan' (vehicle), the elephant is worshipped. His deity is installed in decorative pandals where the main puja ceremonies are conducted. After the ceremonies are done, Prasad or blessed food is distributed among all the workers. Those who own the factories worship the tools as it is their tools that get them daily bread. This festival unites factories' owners and labourers as they all have meals together. One can install prosperity Yantras at their workplace. It is said that Yantras attract the cosmic energies and drive away the negative ones. Also one can perform a Yagya puja on this day. It ensures overall prosperity of one's business. HISTORY Vishwakarma is regarded as the divine draftsman, architect and engineer who created the universe. He is worshipped by both professionals and engineering community. In the workshops and offices, the staff worships their tools and equipments used in their work. All the artists, craftsmen, weavers, and industrial houses celebrate this festival in the month of September. According to Hindu mythology, he created the whole universe, earth and heaven. He is known for creating weapons used in mythological world, including ‘Vajra', the sacred weapon of Lord Indra. Vajra was made from Sage Dadhichi's bones. He is known for having excellence and quality in craftsmanship. Celebrations Generally, Vishwakarma Day is celebrated in September or October in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar, Tripura and Odisha. The festival is celebrated especially in industrial areas and factories, and on shop floor. The day of celebration is known not just by architectural and engineering community, but also by craftsmen, artisans, smiths, mechanics, welders, factory workers and industrial workers. They pray for safe working conditions, better future and successes in their fields. Workers pray for smooth functioning of their machines. It is known for craftsmen who worship their tools and avoid using these tools while doing it. Businesses also worship modern electronic servers to pray for their smooth functioning. Pictures and statues of Lord Vishwakarma are installed in every factory and workplace. All the workers perform the reverence at a common place. The day is also celebrated after Diwali in the month of October to November, along with Govardhan Puja. 2017 Vishwakarma Puja date and time Sunrise: 6.17 am

Sunset 18.24

Sankranti Moment: 00:54, September 17th 2017

