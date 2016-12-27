2016 saw a bevy of schemes introduced in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 27 Jharkhand introduced several initiatives in 2016 -- a single window system for agriculture, GPS in food and public distribution system, UDAY scheme, real time monitoring of government schools and a film policy. It also maintained its top 10 position on the ease of doing business for the second year running, coming seventh, besides topping the table in labour reforms as well.

Jharkhand became the first state to introduce single window system for agriculture to solve problems of farmers. In addition to irrigation facilities, six lakh ponds were dug this fiscal. The Raghubar Das government claimed to have completed 116 of the 173 announcements made in the last budget.

A new software e-vidya vahini was introduced for real time monitoring of government schools and GPS in food and public distribution system. The BJP government also introduced the 'Mukhya Mantri Tirtha Darshan' for senior citizens with several batches of 60 years and above making pilgrimage within and outside the state.

Jharkhand also began footing 50 per cent bill to that of Centre's contribution under Ujjwala yojana as the state government aimed at providing 23 lakh families with LPG connection in the next three years. Expanding the 'daal-bhat' yojana, the state added lentil- soyabean curry and introduced mobile kitchen vans in addition to 375 daal-bhat centres to provide food at Rs 5 to the needy. Jharkhand was the first state to take up UDAY yojana after signing an MoU with the Centre and the Jharkhand Electricity Distribution Corporation.

In a new concept, the state government began consulting villagers on preparing schemes at the grass-roots level to underline budgetary provisions as per their suggestions. The second phase has begun ahead of the 2017-18 budget. In another step, the state government would present the budget in January instead of February. Indian Institute of Mines got IIT status when the Centre approved it on May 25.

The Baba Saheb Ambedkar Housing Scheme was implemented for widows above 30 years of age and having income less than Rs 5000. Rs 75,000 would be given under the housing scheme. The target for this fiscal is 11,000. To curb witchcraft menace, five fast track courts were set up in Ranchi, Chaibasa, Khunti, Palamau and Simdega.

The government has also introduced Adarsh Gram Yojana under which housing would be provided where tribal population is more than 50 per cent. Chatra (36 villages), Palamau (22), Deoghar (18), Hazaribagh (14) and Giridih (10) have been selected under the scheme. For the first time Jharkhand made a film policy. A film city is also coming up at Patratu near Ranchi.

