2015 Manipur police firing: 8 deceased laid to rest after 632 days

Manipur, May 24: The bodies of eight men who died in police firing in Churachandpur in Manipur on August 31, 2015, were laid to rest after two-and-half years. The Manipur Cabinet ministers like V Hankhalian, Thongam Biswajit Singh, L Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen apart from chief secretary O Nabakishore attended the ceremony which was organised by leaders of the Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills.

It is to recall that on August 31, 2015, eight persons lost their lives in police firings in Churachandpur after former Congress-led government announced three controversial bills such as Protection of Manipur's People Bill, The Manipur Land Revenue and Land reforms (Seventh Amendments) Bill, and the Manipur Shops and Establishment Bill irritating the Tribal communities like Paite, Zou, Zinte, Gangte, Kom, Khankhar, Mate, Veipei, Tedim-Chin and Kuki.

The bodies of the eight people were in a morgue at a district hospital in Churachandpur as a mark of unprecedented protest.

Manipur: Last rites were performed yesterday after state Govt & JAC-ATB struck an understanding to end a deadlock that lasted over 632 days pic.twitter.com/Gvs2l59MtL — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

However, on Wednesday the ceremony was held in Churachandpur with the bodies being taken out of the mortuary and were shifted in eight separate trucks to the public grounds in Lamka.

The bodies were laid to rest on Wednesday evening after a day-long programme comprising of floral tributes, prayers in the local church and speeches.

Chief convenor H Mangchinkhup said that it was a solemn function by thousands of people from the community and the families of the deceased are finally at peace.

On May 10, a truce reached after the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in the state and signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with the Union Home Ministry and JACAATB.

The Union home ministry in the MoU noted that in the future, any new bill that affects the interests of tribal people, the state government will follow the instructions laid down in the constitution of India and relevant rules in consultation with all stakeholders.

The MoU assured that kin of all eight deceased will get compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, Rs 50,000 to those injured in the firing and employment to those disabled in the firing. It added that a memorial park will be made in Lamka with the support of state government and an investigation will be launched into deaths of the eight people.

Responding to the MoU, the JACAATB demanded that a new district be created and the state government had assured that a District Boundary commission is formed to look into the issue.

Mangchinkhup said that the demands for a revenue district, the Manipur government said that only after Commission's report, a decision will be taken regarding the same.

In December 2016, the body of the youngest victim identified as 11-year-old Khaizamang Touthang belonging to the Kuki community was taken out of mortuary of district hospital and was laid to rest after Kuki community reached an understanding with the former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

OneIndia News