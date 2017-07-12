2012 judges assault case: 3 accused get 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

New Delhi, July 12: A Delhi court has sentenced three convicts to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for assaulting three trial court judges in 2012 road rage case.

Police has said that the the convicts attacked the judges car after seeing a "judge" sticker on the vehicle while the judges were going to their home to Faridabad.

The sessions court noted that judges are "vulnerable to murderous assaults for their verdicts which always go against one of the parties in a case".

Additional Sessions Judge R. K. Tripathi said: "The act of the convicts has shaken the conscience of society and wrongful act of the convicts sends the message that nobody is safe."

"Judges are more vulnerable to attacks as they pass judgement which may be in favour of a party or not," the court said observing that aggrieved party may have grudge against a judge and may target him whenever they find a chance.

The court in an order delivered last week sentenced Anil Raj, Prashant and Rohit, who were convicted under various charges dealing with an attempt to murder and assault on a public servant to deter him from discharge of duty under Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The convicts were facing trial for attacking then three judges in Saket district court - Ajay Garg, M. K. Nagpal and Inderjeet Singh and hit the rear window of the judges' car near Dakshinpuri in south Delhi in May 2012.

The court further said that it was a matter of grave concern that despite seeing the sticker of judges on the car and knowing fully well that they are judges, the convicts did not show any sign of respect or restraint, rather became more violent and aggressive.

