2008 hit-and-run case: Utsav Bhasin sentenced to two year jail

New Delhi, July 15: Convict in the 2008 BMW hit-and-run case, Utsav Bhasin, was on Saturday sentenced to a two year jail term.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh, to be paid to the family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

On May 5, the court convicted Bhasin, 30, son of a Haryana businessman, for ramming his BMW car into a motorcycle on the Moolchand flyover in south Delhi on September 11, 2008, killing freelance journalist Anuj Singh, who was riding pillion, and injuring journalist Mrighank Srivastava, who was driving.

Bhasin was sentenced under Sections 304-A (causing death by rash and negligent act), 279 (driving rashly to endanger human life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, acquitted Bhasin under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which provides for jail term for a minimum of 10 years or maximum of life.

