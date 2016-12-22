Bihar: 20 semi-processed pistols seized from train

At least 20 semi-processed pistols have been recovered by GRP from Howrah-Amritsar Express at Jamui station.

Jamui, Dec 22: The GRP today recovered 20 semi-processed pistols from a train at Jamui railway station in Bihar's Jamui district.

During routine checking in a general bogey of Howrah-Amritsar Express, the GRP men found an abandoned bag containing the 20 semi-processed pistols, Jamui GRP in-charge Bhagwan Singh said.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
