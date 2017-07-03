20 including journalists, retired HC judge paid through hawala to fuel Kashmir unrest

The security forces along with the Intelligence Bureau have prepared a list of 20 persons including journalists and a retired High Court judge who have been fueling unrest in the Valley.

The list of 20 was prepared with the help of the Intelligence Bureau. In the list there are officials in the Jammu and Kashmir government too. An IB official informed OneIndia that a close tab is being kept on these officials, a retired High Court judge, journalists and writers.

These are the persons who are spreading the ideology apart from urging the youth to take up arms and fight against the Indian government. When asked if these persons will be arrested, the IB officer said that they are on the watch list. They will be acted upon for sure as the Centre has directed the security forces to up the ante against militants and separatists in the state.

These persons in the list of 20 are being paid through hawala channels to incite violence. It is these persons who urge the youth to attend militant funerals in large numbers.

There are a few journalists who are on the pay rolls of the ISI. Their job is to specifically create a propaganda to show that the entire state is with Pakistan. They are the ones who have been dishing out the pro-azadi sentiments in the Valley.

The IB and the CID's Special Branch which prepared the list has sent the same to the Union Home Ministry. The ministry on the other hand has told the forces to go all out against them. Not just the militants on the ground, but the ideology needs to be crushed too.

In a recent editorial in the Dawn, it was stated that Pakistan has failed to cope with the Modi era. It also stated that Modi has decided that Kashmir must be crushed and Pakistan has not been able to cope with the same.

OneIndia News