2 terrorists gunned down in Sopore encounter, J&K

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter that took place at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday morning. Security forces engaged the terrorists for nearly three hours before finally gunning them down.

#JKOps 2 terrorist killed in Sopore, 2 weapons recovered. Ops in progress @adgpi — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) June 21, 2017

The encounter started in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after two terrorists opened fire at the security personnel in Sopore. The security personnel who gunned down the two terrorists have recovered both the weapons.

Two local militants from Zaingeer area had launched the attack. There were no casualties reported on the Indian side.

The incident took place just a few hours after terrorists hurled grenades and fired on the CRPF's 180 battalion in the Tral town of Pulwama district.

OneIndia News