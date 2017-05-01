2 soldiers martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

At least two security personnel, including an Army officer, were martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

The firing began at 8:30 a.m. as Pakistan attacked Indian posts with rocket launchers and automatic weapons.

Indian forces are retaliating heavily and a massive gunbattle is underway.

In 2017, India has already recorded 60 ceasefire violations along the 778-km Line of Control.

In 2016, the number of violations stod at 228, which killed eight soldiers and 13 civilians on the Indian side, while it was 153 in 2014 and 152 in 2015.

The present, ceasefire violation comes after Kupwara attack in which three soldiers were killed, including an Army Captain.

Timeline of ceasefire violations in April 2017:

On April 8, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to firing on forward posts.

On April 5, ceasefire violation took place along the LoC in Poonch district.

On April 4, Pakistani Army fired mortar shells on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district.

On April 3, Pakistani troops had shelled mortar bombs on forward posts in Balakote sector of Rajouri district. Pakistani troops had shelled Indian posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector.

In the same area, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), Naib Subedar S Sanayaima Som, was killed in an improvise explosive device (IED) blast along the LoC in Poonch sector on April 1.

There were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March.

On March 9, army jawan Deepak Jagannath Ghadge was killed when Pakistani soldiers initiated indiscriminate and unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch.

( With inputs from agencies )