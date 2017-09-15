2 shot dead in Meerut over parking; police deployed to prevent communal violence

A dispute over car parking led to the murder of two people in Meerut's Phalauda on Thursday evening. The victims had parked their vehicle in front of accused's house which led to a fight.

However, political rivalry is the main reason behind the killings, alleged the relatives of the victims.

Two people killed in firing over vehicle parking issue in Meerut's Phalauda yesterday, murder case being registered: SSP Manzil Saini pic.twitter.com/ld7JFNPI63 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2017

Manzil Saini, SSP Meerut, said two persons have been detained in connection with the incident. A case of murder has been registered.

As per Times of India, since the victims belong to a particular community, heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent a communal flare-up; though both police and the relatives of the victims say that political rivalry is the main reason behind the killings.

"The incident is not of communal nature as political enmity had been simmering between the two groups for quite some time. In fact, Dariyao Singh [accused] was being supported by a few members from another community. It is a case of double murder," Saini was quoted by TOI as saying.

OneIndia News