Mathura, Dec 24: Two young boys of a residential school here went missing on Thursday, police said.

"Eleven-year-old Sahil's father came to pick up his son for the winter break but the teachers were not able to find him," police Inspector Uday Pratap Singh Malik said.

When the Gurukul Vidyalaya authorities failed to locate the boy and another student Nikhil (13) till 10 PM, Sahil's father filed a written complaint.

"As soon as we were informed about the missing students, we reached the school and started investigation in the matter," Malik said.

"The police are trying to establish the time when the boys went missing so that they can be located. A case will be registered soon," the officers added.

