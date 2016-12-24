Uttar Pradesh: 2 minor students go missing

Two students of Gurukul Vidyalaya in Mathura went missing, police said.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mathura, Dec 24: Two young boys of a residential school here went missing on Thursday, police said.

"Eleven-year-old Sahil's father came to pick up his son for the winter break but the teachers were not able to find him," police Inspector Uday Pratap Singh Malik said.

Two students go missing

When the Gurukul Vidyalaya authorities failed to locate the boy and another student Nikhil (13) till 10 PM, Sahil's father filed a written complaint.

"As soon as we were informed about the missing students, we reached the school and started investigation in the matter," Malik said.

"The police are trying to establish the time when the boys went missing so that they can be located. A case will be registered soon," the officers added.

PTI 

Read more about:

school, students, missing

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 15:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 