2 Pakistani BAT attackers killed in Uri sector

Two Pakistani Border Action Team personnel were killed in a retaliatory firing by the Indian Army along the Line of Control in Uri sector Friday.

The Indian Army patrolling party came under attack by Pakistan's BAT along the LoC. Two BAT attackers were killed in retaliatory firing. "Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official told agencies.

One AK 47 rifle and one pistol were recovered with the deceased BAT attackers, reported ANI

The encounter is still underway at the LoC, according to reports.

In fact, the Pakistani army provided cover with firing to Border Action Team to kill and behead two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It may be recalled that, KN Choubey, ADG Western Command BSF, said: 'Taking advantage of the firing from Pakistan side, Border Action Team mutilated bodies of soldiers', added Choubey.

A junior commissioned officer of the Indian Army and a BSF head constable were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector. The Army had recovered mutilated bodies of soldiers.

(With agency inputs)