2 jewellers shot dead on the night of Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session

The attack on the jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the Adityanath-led

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Two jewellers were shot dead and two others critically injured in an attack by unknown assailants on Monday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the assailants attacked the jewellers around 8 pm and sped away with jewelry. The police has not yet traced the killers.

The attack on jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In fact, on May 12, Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma had said that a special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and would be personally overseen by him. He also boasted that the Adityanath-led BJP government had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.

(With agency inputs)

Read more about:

jewellers, crime, uttar pradesh, law and order, yogi adityanath

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 12:19 [IST]
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...