2 jewellers shot dead on the night of Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session

Two jewellers were shot dead and two others critically injured in an attack by unknown assailants on Monday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the assailants attacked the jewellers around 8 pm and sped away with jewelry. The police has not yet traced the killers.

Uttar Pradesh: Two jewellers shot dead by unknown assailants in Mathura, yesterday; two other people critically injured pic.twitter.com/Auriq31hmW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2017

The attack on jewellers occurred on the night after the Uttar Pradesh assembly's first session was disrupted by opposition parties over deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In fact, on May 12, Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma had said that a special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and would be personally overseen by him. He also boasted that the Adityanath-led BJP government had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.

(With agency inputs)