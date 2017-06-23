2 jawans martyred, 1 BAT attacker killed in Kashmir

Two Indian Army soldiers were martyred and one Pakistani BAT (border action team) attacker was killed on LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Another armed intruder was injured and covering fire by Pakistani posts facilitated his extrication,said Army statement.

Pakistan's BAT team was 600m within the Indian side of LoC and 200m from Army posts. This is the third BAT action in Punch in 2017 by armed intruders and has been foiled successfully.

The armed intruders targeted Area Domination Patrol and Pakistani forces provided cover to BAT attackers with heavy firing.

OneIndia News