3 militants, 1 jawan killed in encounter along LoC in Kashmir

At least three militants were killed and one Army jawan lost his life as an infiltration bid was foiled on Thursday in Naugam sector, Kashmir. The operation is underway, reports ANI.

Indian Army jawans patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI file photo

The infiltration bid comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh last week said infiltration from Pakistan is down by 45 percent in six months after surgical strikes.

On Tuesday a CRPF camp came under attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which militants intended to cause extensive damage. In retaliatory firing four militants were killed while attacking CRPF camp in Bandipora district. The CRPF personnel seized four automatic rifles and scores of ammunition carried by the terrorists.

It may be recalled that in a cross-border terror attack on an army base at Uri 18 Indian soldiers were martyred. Four terrorists attacked the camp close to the headquarter of the 12th Brigade at Uri in Baramulla District.

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 10:32 [IST]
