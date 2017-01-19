2.95 crore houses to be built under PMAY(G) by 2022: Narendra Singh Tomar

Guwahati, Jan 19: The Centre would build 2.95 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) in the country by 2022, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said today.

The central government was committed to uplift the poor through all possible means, he said during the launch of the construction of over 1.6 lakh pucca houses for the poor during 2016-17 under the PMAY(G) in Assam.

Emphasising on the balanced development in every sphere of life in the country, Tomar said the immediate objective of the Centre was to cover one crore households in rural areas for the homeless or those living in kutcha or dilapidated houses in three years from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

The Union Panchayat and Rural Development Minister said the government proposed to converge Ujjwala Scheme, SBM, Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Electrification Scheme and MGNREGA with the implementation of PMAY(G).

"For building a pucca house in Assam, each beneficiary will get Rs 1.3 lakh as principal amount alongwith Rs 12,000 for toilet construction under SBM and Rs 18,000 under MGNREGA," Tomar said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while ceremonially distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries, said PMAY(G) will provide an environmentally safe and secure pucca house to every rural household by 2022 in the state.

The Yojana proposed "Housing for All in rural areas" of the state with a target to complete 1,64,245 pucca houses in its first phase during 2016-17, he said. Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Kumar Doley said Rs 2,100 crore had been sanctioned by the Centre for implementation of PMAY(G) in Assam.

