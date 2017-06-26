1st BJP govt in Manipur completes 100 days: How it fared?

Imphal, June 26: This March, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed its first government in the northeastern state of Manipur. On Sunday, the BJP-led coalition government completed its first 100 days of rule in the state.

After the assembly elections in March, the BJP deftly outmaneuvered the Congress to clinch power in Manipur to form its first government in the northeastern state, headed by N Biren Singh, a former minister who quit the Congress last year.

The BJP, which was at second spot in the state, winning 21 seats to the Congress party's 28, did not waste time in getting four MLAs each of the National People's Party and the Naga People's Front, which is also one of NDA's alliance partners at the Centre, to its side, plus three other lawmakers, to form government in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of completion of 100 days in power, CM Singh said it was because of the trust reposed by people in the new government that it could accomplish its pledges and implement various developmental projects.

He said that the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council on Manipur lasting over three-and-a-half months was lifted within two weeks of the formation of the coalition ministry.

"The nine bodies in Churachandpur district during the anti-Inner Line Permit agitation were not claimed for more than 600 days. However, once the new government was formed, the bodies were given decent burials," he added.

However, Singh's cabinet colleague T Shyamkumar admitted that the plan to clean up Imphal city was not a complete success as "just 10% has been achieved".

The CM said that his government's priority is to make the state corruption-free. Towards making Manipur free from corruption, the CM had recently set up an anti-corruption cell to probe various dubious transactions during the Congress government.

Reports say that action has been taken against several corrupt officials in the state in the last three months.

The state government announced an inquiry into the appointment of over 200 people in the Assembly secretariat before the elections. "The authority was asked to examine the OBC certificate issued to the wife of a Speaker. Besides being the daughter of an elected member, it will be examined whether she was entitled to such a certificate," said Speaker Y Khemchand.

