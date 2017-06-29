1995: How an 'unsanctioned operation' in Nepal led to the arrest of Mohammad Dossa

In the year 1995 the Indian government launched an 'unsanctioned operation,' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The operation became necessary after the Nepal police refused to send its trained security forces to arrest a fugitive who had taken shelter in Kathmandu.

Rewind to 1995: Mustafa Dossa was never an accused in the Mumbai serial blasts case of 1993. The CBI or Mumbai police were not aware of his role in the case. They never knew that he was one of the conspirators in the case who was part of the Dubai meeting called by Tiger Memon before the blasts.

While the leads were being worked on, the investigators stumbled upon information that a person by the name Salim Mir Mohiyuddeen had played a role in the blasts. Based on intelligence inputs he was traced down to a grocery store in Kathmandu.

After the Nepal police failed to arrest him, the Indian Government launched an 'unsanctioned operation," to get Salim back. A three member team led by the DIG, CBI, Neeraj Kumar landed at the Abhinandan Grocery stall at Kathmandu.

The team then spotted a PCO inside the shop. Under the pretext of distracting him, one of the officers made a call. This distracted Salim and the officers managed to overpower him and also arrest him.

Upon investigation, the team found that he also went by the name Salim Kutta. He hailed from Kotta Nellore in Tamil Nadu. It was during his interrogation that the name of Dossa cropped up. He said Dossa also known as Majnu Seth had played a role in the blasts.

OneIndia News