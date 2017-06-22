1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Prosecution seeks maximum sentence to convicts

The prosecution has commenced arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The TADA court which had convicted extradited gangster, Abu Salem and others in the case began hearing on the quantum of sentence on Monday.

The prosecution while detailing the gravity of the crime said that 273 people had lost their lives while 713 were injured. The prosecution said that the maximum punishment must be awarded to the convicts.

Last week the court had convicted extradited gangster, Abu Salem for conspiracy in the Mumbai 1993 blasts case. The court has also held Mustaffa Dossa and three others guilty of conspiracy charges in the blasts case. The court however acquitted Abdul Qayyum of all charges.

The court held Salem guilty of conspiracy and terrorism. The court said that no mercy should be shown to terrorists. The quantum of sentence would be decided on another date. The court fixed June 19 as the date to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Justice (retd) P C Khode delivered the verdict in the in the second leg of the trial in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case involving seven accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem. The court also convicted Firoz Khan, Karimullah Shaikh, Riaz Siddiqui and Tahir Merchant for conspiracy and murder charges.

The blasts left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore. In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court convicted 100 accused, while 23 people were acquitted.

The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Salem was accused of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai.

He also handed over to actor Sanjay Dutt, who was an accused in the case for illegally possessing weapons, AK 56 rifles, 250 bullets and some hand grenades at his residence on January 16, 1993. Two days later on January 18, 1993, Salem and two others went to Dutt's house and got back two rifles and some rounds.

The role the 7 played:

Mustafa Dossa

Arrested: March 20, 2003

Charges: He has been charged with arranging landing of arms, ammunition and explosives at Dighi in Raigad district and participating in the blast conspiracy

Abu Salem Ansari

Arrested: August 2, 2005

Charges: Supplying arms, ammunition and hand grenades

Riyaz Ahmed Siddique

Arrested: August 2, 2005

Charges: Transporting explosives in a van, which were later used in the blasts

Abdul Qayyum Shaikh

Arrested: February 13, 2007

CHARGES: Charged with accompanying Abu Salem to Sanjay Dutt's house to deliver arms and ammunition

Firoz Khan

Arrested: February 5, 2010

Charges: Arranging transportation and distribution of arms, ammunition and explosives.

Mohammad Tahir Merchant Alias Tahir Taklya

Arrested: June 8, 2010

Charges: Making arrangements to send other convicts to Pakistan for training

Karimullah Shaikh

Arrested: August 21, 2008

Charges: Smuggling arms into the country through the Shekhadi coast of Raigad district.

