1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Hearing on quantum of sentence continues today

A special TADA court will continue to hear arguments on the sentencing of those convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The TADA court which had convicted extradited gangster, Abu Salem and others in the case began hearing on the quantum of sentence on Monday.

Last week the court had convicted extradited gangster, Abu Salem for conspiracy in the Mumbai 1993 blasts case. The court has also held Mustaffa Dossa and three others guilty of conspiracy charges in the blasts case. The court however acquitted Abdul Qayyum of all charges.

The court held Salem guilty of conspiracy and terrorism. The court said that no mercy should be shown to terrorists. The quantum of sentence would be decided on another date. The court fixed June 19 as the date to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Justice (retd) P C Khode delivered the verdict in the in the second leg of the trial in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case involving seven accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem. The court also convicted Firoz Khan, Karimullah Shaikh, Riaz Siddiqui and Tahir Merchant for conspiracy and murder charges.

The blasts left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore. In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court convicted 100 accused, while 23 people were acquitted.

The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

Salem was accused of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai.

He also handed over to actor Sanjay Dutt, who was an accused in the case for illegally possessing weapons, AK 56 rifles, 250 bullets and some hand grenades at his residence on January 16, 1993. Two days later on January 18, 1993, Salem and two others went to Dutt's house and got back two rifles and some rounds.

