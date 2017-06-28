1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Mustafa Dossa hospitalised

One of the convicts in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, Mustafa Dossa, has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai due to chest pain. Dossa is also said to be suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

"Mustafa Dossa has been admitted to hospital after chest pain and infection," ANI quoted JJ Hospital dean TP Lahane as saying.

A special TADA court had on June 16 convicted Dossa, along with Abu Salem and three others, guilty of conspiracy charges in the blasts case.

The prosecution had sought maximum punishment for the convicts while arguing on quantum of punishment. The Special Public Prosecutor had on Tuesday sought death sentence for Mustafa Dossa.

Dossa had, however, informed the court that he has a heart problem and wanted to undergo bypass syrgery, said reports.

He has been charged with arranging landing of arms, ammunition and explosives at Dighi in Raigad district and participating in the blast conspiracy. He was arrested on March 20, 2003.

The blasts left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.

The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.

OneIndia News