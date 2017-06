1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: 27 absconders, 23 acquitted, 1 hanged to death

The verdict in the second leg of the trial into the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case is likely to be delivered today. Seven accused including gangster Abu Salem is up for sentencing today.

In this case spanning over 2 and half decades there have been delays, convictions and one execution. The list of absconders too is very high in this case. Including Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon, the list of absconders stands at 27.

A major verdict in this case was delivered in 2006 when 100 were convicted 23 were acquitted. While 12 were given death sentence only Yakub Memon was executed. Here is a list of all the persons to have been convicted, acquitted, handed out a death sentence. You could go through the list of those absconding as well

The absconders:

Dawood Ibrahim

Tiger Memon

Ayub Memon

Anees Ibrahim Kaskar

Shabana Memon

Reshma Memon

Javed Chikna Dawood Tailor

Anwar Theba

Mohd Shafi Memon

Mohd Phansopkar

Yakub Khan

Irhan Ahmed Chaughule

Khan Bashir Ahmed

Mohammed Dossa

Munaf Halari

Nasir Ahmed Shaikh alias Babloo

Abdul Rahid Mohd Khan

Kamarbhai

Latif Noor Mohd

Mohd Liyaqat Khan

Mobin

Shabbir Sayyed Ismail Kadri

Shamshad

Salim Abdul Ghani Gazi

Moahd Farooq

Taufique Jariwala

Sayyed Arif

Sentenced to death:

Parvez Nasir Ahmed Shaikh

Mustaq Tarani

Abdul Gani Turk

Asgar Mukadam

Shahnawaz Qureshi

Mohd Shoaib Ghansar

Mohd Iqbal Mohd Yusuf Shaikh

Zakir Hussain

Abdul Akhtar Khan

Firoz Amani Malik

Mohd Farooq Pawle

Yakub Memon

( Most of the death sentences were commuted to life by the Supreme Court)

Life Imprisonment:

Dawood Phanse

VK Patil

Niyaz Ahmed

Nasir Dhakla

Muzammil Umar Kadri

Ashrafur Rehman Shaikh

Zamir Sayed Ismail Kadri

Parvez Qureshi

Salim Mira Shaikh

Sardar Shahavali Khan

Shaikh Ali Shaikh Umer

Salim Rahim Shaikh

Imtiyaz Gavate

Nasim Bharmare

Somnath Thapa

Bashir Khairula

Moin Qureshi

Rubina Memon

Yusuf Memon

Essa Memon

Acquitted:

Suleiman Memon

Hanifa Memon

Raheen Memon

Asfaq Havaldar

Krishna Mokal

Krishna Pingle

Manohar More

Mansoor Qureshi

Shaikh Kasam Babulal

Sultan-e-Rome Sardar Ali Gul

Mohammed Iqbal Ibrahim

Abdul Aziz Abdul Kadar

Ruksana Jariwala

Mohammed Ahmed Mansoor

Moiuddin Cheruvatam

Ismail Patel

Anant Shakaram Bhoir

Shakeel Shahabuddin Shaikh

Devidas Keshav Ghule

Sayed Ismail Qadri

Fasal Rehman Shaikh

Murad Ibrahim Khan

Ajay Marwah

Rusi Mulla (probation)

Three-years:

Yashwant Boinkar

Abbas Shaikhdhare

Shahjehan Shaikhdhare

Rashid Alware

Sharif Adhikar

Kersi Adajenia ( two years)

Five-years:

Yusuf Khan alias Kayyum Khan

Shahnawaz Hajwani

Sikandar Hajwani

Ayub Qureshi

Sayyed Mujju Kadri

Mujib Parkar

Ehsan Mohd Zufel Qureshi:

Salim Durrani: AK-56 possession

Aziz Ahamed Shaikh

Liyakat Ali Khan

Noor Mohd Khan

Mulchand Shah

Mubina Bhiwandiwala

Zaibunissa Qazi

Yusuf Nulwala

Six-year jail term:

SY Pashilkar

RD Mali

PM Mahadik

AN Muneshwar

Gul Mohammed Noor Mohd Shaikh

Mohd Hanif Usman Shaikh

Mohd Saeed Mohd Ishaq

Usman Man Khan Shaikh

Abdul Aziz Gharatkar

Mohd Yunus Rasool Botomiya

Janardhan Gambas

Abdullah Ibrahim Surti

Faki Ali Faki Ahmed Subedar

Mohd Dawood Khan

Sanjay Dutt

Seven-year term:

Mohd Rafique Usman Skaikh

Suleman Gawate

Sajjad Alam

Sayyed Abdul Rehman Shaikh

Raju Jain

Mohd Rafique Biyariwala

Mohammed Sultan Sayed

Eight-years in jail:

Gulam Hafiz Shaikh

Jayant Gurav

S S Talavadekar

Asis Yusuf Shaikh

Nine-year jail term:

Sarfaraz Phanse

Tulsiram Surve

Samir Hingora

RK Singh

10-years in jail:

Shahid Qureshi

Shaikh Mond Ethesham

Shahnawaz Khan

Khalil Ahmed Sayed Ali Nasir

Mohd Kasam Lajpuria

Issaq Mohammed Hajwani

Ayub Patel

Mansoor Ahmed Sayyed Ahmed

Altaf Ali Shaikh

Ibrahim alias Baba Musa Chouhan

Ejaz Pathan

Sentenced to 14 years

Sharif Parkar

Uttam Potdar

Manojkumar Gupta

Farooq Ilyas Motorwala (13 year sentence)

