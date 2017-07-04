18,760 dengue cases reported in India: Health Ministry

As many as 18,760 dengue cases reported in India till July 2, 2017, and the highest number of cases from Kerala, the Health Ministry announced the numbers on Tuesday.

National vector-borne disease control program statistics show that seven out of every 10 dengue cases reported in the country were from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Kerala has recorded a total of 9,362 confirmed dengue cases this year so far and 17 confirmed dengue deaths. The number of probable dengue cases so far is 34,875. About 80 persons are also suspected to have died of dengue till date. Typhoid, leptospirosis, and H1N1 are also being reported in the state.

Yesterday BJP and KSU workers protested near Kerala Secretariat against health minister over growing incidences of chikungunya across the state. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded the resignation of Health Minister KK Shylaja on moral grounds.

Last month Kerala government announced a series of measures, including an operation of mobile clinics and a mass cleanliness drive, to meet the situation following the spread of various types of fever cases.

