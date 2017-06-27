175 IAS officers posted in central govt departments as part of unique initiative

New Delhi, Jun 27: As many as 175 IAS officers of 2015 batch were on Tuesday given their first posting as Assistant Secretaries in different central government departments, excluding the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for three months, beginning July 3.

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) are allotted cadres -- which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

As per rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years service at their respective cadres. A total of 175 officers will be on central deputation from July 3 to September 29, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. These officers have been designated as Assistant Secretaries, a newly-coined designation, during the period and have been attached to home, finance and defence ministries, it said.

None of them have been allocated to the PMO, as per the order. They will have to report to their cadre states after completion of this posting, it said. The officers will be entitled for medical facilities and Central Deputation on Tenure Allowance (CDTA), besides accommodation during the period of their central deputation.

PTI