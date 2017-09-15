17 terrorists at an average have been killed every month in J&K

Security forces have killed an average 17 terrorists every month in the Valley. The record number of killings in 2017 has surpassed the earlier records of 2008 and 2010 when there was unrest in the Valley.

The killings this year are significant since the targets have all been the leaders of the groups. Area commanders are the ones who have been targeted the most. Security officials completed yet another successful encounter on Thursday when they killed Abu Ismail, the mastermind of the Amarnath yatra attack along with his associate Chhota Qasim.

The high number of killings are also a result of the period of the unrest. This is the longest unrest period when compared to 2008 and 2010. While in the past the government decided to appoint interlocutors for peace, this time around it has decided to take a tough approach.

The security forces say that the success is due to precise intelligence. There is rock solid intelligence on the ground which have led to precise killings of top terrorists. The number has already crossed 150 this year.

With terrorists having nowhere to run, the security forces have advised them to take surrender route. The Armed Forces have been telling terrorists to surrender. As per the surrender policy, a terrorist would get Rs 1.5 lakh from the government. An additional amount would be paid depending the kind of weapon they give up. If a terrorist gives up his pistol, then he gets an additional Rs 2,000.

