1,500 acres temple land encroached in TN, SC told

As much as 1,500 acres of land belonging to some temples in Tamil Nadu have been encroached, the Supreme Court was told on Friday evening. The case titled Land of the Lords in Trouble was taken up by the SC which is finding ways to keep temple lands from intrusion.

A petition was filed by one K S Kappuswamy who sought a directive to fix market rent for shops and establishments at the Arulmigu Sellandiamman temple in Perundurai village, Erode district. The SC sought the assistance of senior lawyer Gopal Subramanium who is now the amicus curae in the case. The petitioner pointed out that temple lands have been encroached upon.

The court has decided to take up this matter seriously and find a fix to the problem. The court would go into nine issues, that include supervision of temples, administration, property, manner of use of income from temple property, encroachments, determination of rent, public entry into temples, maintenance of temples and restoration.

OneIndia News