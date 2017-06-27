15 deaths in Andhra Pradesh; food poisoning suspected

At least 15 people died in Rampachodavarm area of East Godavari district due to suspected water poisoning leading to malaria and typhoid.

Another 24 people from the same village, Chavaraee in Y Ramavaram mandal of East Godavari district, were admitted to hospitals in Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada since Monday night as their condition deteriorated.

Integrated tribal development Agency (ITDA) project officer A N Dinesh Kumar said that several people from the village suffered suspected food poisoning after partaking a marriage feast at Maradumily village on May 29.

'Tomorrow we'll visit the place and try bringing the situation in control. We're asking to install more PHC centers there,' said A.Babu, Welfare Minister.

Tomorrow we'll visit the place & try bringing situation in control.We're asking to install more PHC centres there:A.Babu,SC Welfare Minister pic.twitter.com/LUbKiW9r63 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 27, 2017

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister N Chinarajappa visited the area last night, while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to officials over phone and instructed them to take all necessary steps to provide relief, official sources said.

(With agency inputs)