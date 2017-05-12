14 people injured in a cylinder blast in Delhi's Munirka

However, As many as fourteen people were injured on Friday after a cylinder blast took place near the Barat Ghar in Delhi's Munirka area a short while ago.

Fire service sources said that two fire tenders have arrived at the spot to douse the flames arising out of the cylinder explosion.

The incident happened around 7:30 pm and was the flames were doused in two hours. The injured were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

However, there were no immediate report on what triggered the explosion of the LPG cylinder.

Four to five families reside in the said building, a portion of which collapsed due to the explosion's impact.

OneIndia News (with IANS inputs)