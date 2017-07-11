14 people feared dead in massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

More than 14 people dead in a landslide in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh due to incessant rains for last three days.

According to additional deputy commissioner Jalash Pertin, chances of any survivor are dim, adding rescue operation is on.

He said three dwellings in Laptap village were hit by the landslide around 3.30 PM. Papum Pare has been receiving rains for the past four days.

Various parts of the state has also been affected by landslides and flash floods in the past few days.

Major rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level while surface communication was disrupted at many places along the NH-415 that links Assam with Arunachal Pradesh, officials had said on Monday.

