13 camels being smuggled to UP for slaughter rescued in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Jan 23: At least 13 camels which were allegedly being smuggled from western Rajasthan, have been rescued from Gurgaon's Pataudi area in this district on Monday, an official of an animal welfare NGO said.

"The camels were bought three days back. It was being taken to western Uttar Pradesh for slaughter," Shaptrishi Roy, the manager and the administrator of the Gurgaon-based NGO 'People for Animal', claimed.

Rescued animals have been sent to Shadrana veterinary hospital and will be shifted to Sirohi in Udaypur later, he informed. Cattle smugglers buy camels from poor farmers of western Rajasthan districts such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaypur and Sriganganagar and take those to Uttar Pradesh via Haryana, Roy said.

