125th anniversary of Madras HC heritage building tomorrow

Chennai, September 15: The 125th anniversary of the Madras High Court Heritage building will be celebrated in Chennai on Saturday. The Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will inaugurate the renovated old Light House in the High Court campus on the occasion.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy will participate in the function.

Supreme Court Judges Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R K Agarwal, R Bhanumathi, K K Venugopal, Attorney General of India,State Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam and Advocate General of Madras High Court Vijay Narayan will participate in the function.

All the Associations, including the Madras High Court Advocates Association will felicitate the dignitaries.

