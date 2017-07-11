11 years on, 15 accused in Mumbai serial train blast case still absconding

On July 11, 2006, more than 180 people were killed in serial train blasts in Mumbai. Eleven years on fifteen accused in the case are still absconding. While 12 people were convicted for their role in the serial blasts that rocked Mumbai, one was acquitted but closure is still a long way with many conspirators, many understood to be Pakistan nationals, still at large.

In a span of five minutes, seven blasts ripped through seven train stations in Mumbai killing more than 180 people. Bombs exploded in trains at Mahim, Mira Road, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Matunga, Borivli and Khar stations bringing the lifeline of the city to a standstill. More than 800 people were injured in the blasts. While the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad filed a charge sheet in November 2006, Lashkar-e-Tayiba was accused of carrying out the blasts with the help of SIMI activists. In 2008, however, the crime branch police claimed that Indian Mujahideen was behind the attack owing to a statement of an accused, which was later retracted.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court handed death penalty to five of the twelve convicts as recently as 2015 while seven others were award life imprisonment. One suspect arrested for harbouring Pakistanis was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Eleven years after the blast, 12 of the convicts have appealed against their sentence while 15 are still at large while Mumbai has moved on.

OneIndia News