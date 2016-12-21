11 prisoners shifted out of Nashik jail

Nashik, Dec 21: As many as 11 prisoners serving life sentence in the Nashik Central Jail have been shifted to prisons in Pune and Navi Mumbai after mobile phones were found in some of their barracks, a senior official said today.

Following suspicion, a through search was carried out last week during which eight mobile phones were found in different barracks.

Some prisoners were also found talking over the mobile phones, Nashik Jail Superintendent Ramesh Kamble said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Rajendra Dhamane also paid a two-day visit to the Nashik Road Central Jail and inspected the jail barracks, he said.

Subsequently, the decision was taken to shift some of the prisoners from the jail, he said. While five prisoners were shifted to Pune Central Jail, six others were shifted to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai on Monday, he added.

PTI