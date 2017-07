Around 11 Amarnath pilgrims killed on Sunday and 35 people were injured as vehicle carrying them falls into gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

The police official said Army was called in for the rescue operation.

Earlier today, traffic movement on Srinagar -Jammu national highway stopped temporarily due to landslides at Khuni Nallah and Ramsoo.

OneIndia News