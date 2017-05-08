100 NRIs land in India to discuss construction of Ram temple

A delegation of 100 NRIs have been involved by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to discuss the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. This move is aimed at building pressure on the Centre for the construction of the temple.

The delegation has already held a meeting with the BJP's national president, Amit Shah in Delhi. A meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too was held to discuss the issue.

The 100 member delegation formed people from Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China and Hongkong. The delegation also paid a visit to the disputed site at Ayodhya and offered prayers.

The members of the delegation say that they are in India to speak about their opinion on the issue. We want the Ram Temple to be constructed and there is a conducive environment in the country for the same, members of the delegation said.

This is part of the momentum building exercise by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to ensure that the Ram temple is built. The VHP would also organise a meeting of 200 saints including the Shankaracharyas in Haridwar in the coming days to discuss the temple issue.

OneIndia News