100 Model Career Centres to increase employment avenues

Hyderabad, Jan 21: The Union Labour and Employment ministry is establishing 100 Model Career Centres across the country to increase employment avenues for job seekers.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya told reporters here on Saturday that out of 950 employment exchanges, 100 will be developed as MCC at a cost of Rs 350 crore.

The employment exchanges principally serve as registers of unemployed people while MCC will be a step above this. At MCC, the candidates will be provided with counselling and assessment, soft skills training, technical up skilling and placement.

The minister said 100 driver training institutes would be set up across the country and one of the institutes will come up in Hyderabad. A Skill Drivers' Training Institute was recently inaugurated at Kanpur.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has plans to open one Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra in each district of the country to create growth opportunities for the youth locally.

Dattatreya said the Centre had set a target to create employment opportunities for one crore youth by 2020 through a skill development initiative scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The Centre would establish skill development centres across the country at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, he added.

The minister inaugurated a two-day 'job mela' in Secunderabad. About 150 companies are conducting interviews to hire eligible candidates.

Dattatreya said 240 job 'melas' have been organised across the country so far. More than 86,000 job aspirants attended these fairs and 45,500 secured placements.

