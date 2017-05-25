100 Kg gold missing from IGI airport: CBI arrests senior Custom official

New Delhi, May 25: The CBI has arrested a superintendent of the central excise department from Sonepat in connection with theft of gold from its vaults at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

It is alleged that over 100 kilograms of gold, seized by the customs department over three decades, has been pilfered from the vaults of the department. This is the first arrest in the case. CBI sources said Sanjiv Kumar, the Superintendent in the Central Excise department at Sonepat in Haryana, has been arrested recently in connection with the case.

The agency has so far registered cases related to pilferage of 53 kilograms of gold but during the probe it found that over 100 kilograms of gold is allegedly missing.

Kumar has been questioned by the agency in the past. He was the custodian of valuable material godown of Customs Department at the Delhi airport between 2002 and 2004. He is posted as Superintendent, Central Excise department, Kundali Division, Sonepat.

