100 ft tall flag post installed in Thane

Thane, May 26: A 100-foot flag post, said to be the city's tallest, has been installed at the Majiwada circle in Thane.

District guardian minister Ekanth Shinde inaugurated the post by hoisting a 30 ft long and 20 ft wide flag at the Majiwada circle on Thursday.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and D K Flag Foundation jointly took up the project to install the flag post.

District Collector Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh and TMC Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal were among those present on the occasion.

A 360 ft high (110 meters) flag post, claimed to be the country's tallest, was inaugurated in March this year at Attari on the Indo-Pak border. Besides, a 300 ft flag post, said to be the country's second-tallest, was inaugurated at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra earlier this month.

