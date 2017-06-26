100 days of Yogi Adityanath: Here are his top decisions

Yogi Adityanath has completed 100 days in office. The surprise pick by the BJP, Yogi took over as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh 100 days back. The government is set to release its 100 day report card and a major chunk of it would target the failures of the Akhikesh Yadav government from which the BJP snatched power.

The White Paper as the Yogi government would like to term it would submit details of cost and time overruns in flagship projects and injudicious utilisation of public money and siphoning of funds, if any, in the last couple of years, especially with relation to projects still underway and needing fresh funds, a Business Standard report stated.

In the paper the government would speak about the key projects during the previous government which is now under probe. Some of the flagship projects included Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Gomti Riverfront Development, Janeshwar Mishra Park, J P International Centre etc. The \government is already probing the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Gomti Riverfront Development projects for alleged financial irregularities and cost overruns.

Yogi's top ten decisions:

Asset declaration: On March 19, Adityanath ordered all ministers to declare their income, movable and immovable properties within 15 days. He asked them to submit declarations to the CM secretariat.

Oath of cleanliness: Yogi administered the oath of cleanliness and honesty to all his ministers. He fixed Friday as the day when the state staff must tidy up workspaces.

Paan ban: Yogi ordered a ban on paan masala and gutkha consumption in government offices, schools and hospitals.

Illegal slaughterhouses: Yogi ordered a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses, meat shops and cow smuggling.

Anti Romeo Squads: He set up the anti Romeo Squads across the state to check harassment of women.

Deadline on potholes: Adityanath set a deadline of June 15 for making all UP roads pothole-free.

Work hard: Yogi said officers who cannot work 18-20 hours were free to leave.

Metro: Yogi announced Metro train projects for Gorakhpur and Jhansi.

Loan waiver: Yogi waived farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh each of small and marginal farmers.

