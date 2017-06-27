100 days of Yogi Adityanath: Development works not affected by loan waiver, says UP CM

On completion of 100 days in power, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said loan waiver has not affected development works in the state.

In a press meet the CM Adityanath spoke on his government's achievements in 100 days. At the outset he said, the government was satisfied with the work in the first 100 days of our Govt.

On loan waiver, the CM said the loan waiver has not affected development works in the state. With the waiver around 86 lakh farmers have benefitted, he added.

Yogi Adityanath government has waived Rs 36,359-crore loan for UP farmers. Crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh of small and marginal farmers in the state have been waived, as the party promised before the February-March assembly elections.

He took a dig at opposition parties Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, saying for the last 14-15 years UP was lagging behind due to casteism, dynastic politics.

'Government is working for all sections of society without any discrimination,' he said. 'After the formation of anti-romeo squads, women in the state feel much safer,' said Adityanath.

Further, he announced that every year January 24 would be celebrated as 'Uttar Pradesh day'.

The party has started organising 'Jan Kalyan Sammelans' to inform the people of its achievements in these first 100 days.

OneIndia News