100 days of Yogi Adityanath: BJP leaders to adopt schools in UP

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completes 100 days in power he has called for revamping of primary education in the state in just one year.

Adityanath has proposed that all primary schools in the state be adopted by party functionaries, MLAs, ministers and even government officials and revamp in one year to give a big push to the education, reports Indiatoday.

UP BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan blamed political considerations, vested interests within the former SP and BSP regimes for a broken education system in the state.

"But, we have a different vision: we want to make education as the driver of the state's education in future and that needs some serious efforts," he said.

"Adopting schools personally will get each school adequate attention. The primary level is the formative level of education and we are trying to rebuild this level for a better superstructure, he added.

The announcement came as the Yogi government completes its 100 days in power and the party has started organising 'Jan Kalyan Sammelans' to inform the people of its achievements in these first 100 days.

OneIndia News