10 year old raped by cop with mother's consent in MP

A police constable of Madhya Pradesh was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old- girl by taking her mother's consent.

According to the complaint, the victim's father had a job which involved much of travelling and was always away from his home. About a year a year-and-a-half ago, he had purchased a TV and a motorbike on installment but his cheques bounced which led to a warrant being issued in his name.

Then the constable went to the home with the warrant and struck up a relationship with his wife and then targeted the kid.

The crime was reported only when the victim had gathered enough courage and confessed the matter to her grandmother who then lodged a complaint with the police. She even said that the policeman used to beat her when she resisted the abuse. Recalling the horror, the girl said that the accused constable sexually abused her repeatedly for nearly a year. The child's grandparents have also informed the Child Welfare Committee about the abuse.

The girl also underwent a medical examination and the results are not known.

Jabalpur women's empowerment officer Akhilesh Mishra was quoted saying in a leading daily that it was hard for them to believe that the child's mother had allowed a man to rape her. The girl is traumatised. However, she clearly told us what she had gone through.

OneIndia News