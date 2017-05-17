10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by stepfather to undergo abortion

Doctors at the leading Haryana government hospital said that the 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated by her stepfather will undergo abortion this week.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act prohibits abortion after 20 weeks, except when the mother's life is under risk.

A medical board in Haryana determined that the minor is five months pregnant and that it posed no danger to the mother. However, the girl's stepfather was arrested and detained pending a full investigation after her mother reported him to police.

The incident came to light after the girl complained of an aching leg, her mother took her to a doctor last Friday and tests revealed her pregnancy. Investigators found that the girl's stepfather, a day laborer in his early 20s, had raped her repeatedly when her mother went to work on construction sites.

In 2015, the Supreme Court allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor to abort a foetus after the 20-week limit.

OneIndia News