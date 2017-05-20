10 people including nine children died of diarrhoea in UP

Mathura, May 19: Ten people including nine children have died due to diarrhoea in the last two days in Mathura and Surir villages in the city.

"Doctors have been sent in every affected village and the government has been requested to send special teams," District Magistrate Arvind Malappa Banagari said, adding the distribution of the medicines is being done under the supervision of the ADM and the SDM.

He said since maximum causalities have taken place in brick kilns, the assistant labour commissioner has been instructed to assess the facilities available there. The sampling of water has been taken and the Jal Nigam has been instructed to see that pumps discharging sub-standard water are blocked, he said.

He said a team of doctors from S N Medical college would reach the affected villages. Chief Medical Officer R K Nayyar has confirmed the death of nine children and a 30-year-old woman due to diarrhoea.

He said while five children killed were below 5 years, 4 were aged between 10 to 12 years. He claimed that no one died in the hospital.

"Nine teams of doctors are working in the village and the sample of water and food stuff has been taken. One special team from Lucknow would reach the villages on Saturday," Nayyar said, adding the situation is under control.

